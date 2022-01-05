65 yr old man from Thorold wins $1M

A Thorold man has started 2022 off right after winning $1M in the lottery.

65 yr old Joseph Gates won the prize in the December 18, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The business owner says when he scanned his ticket using the OLG App he thought he won $1,000 at first.

“I wiped my eyes and took another look and realized there were a lot more zeroes!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win. “I was so happy – this is perfect timing.”

Gates says his kids didn’t believe him when he told them he won $1 million because he always jokes with them.

“I always told them I would win one day, and my dream came true,” he smiled.

He plans to complete some renovations and save some for his grandchildren’s education.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Welland Avenue in St. Catharines.