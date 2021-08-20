650 cases of COVID in Ontario with 135 in the ICU

Ontario is reporting 650 new COVID-19 cases today, marking the highest number in more than two months.

135 people are in intensive care in the province's hospitals, with five of them fully vaccinated.

There are also 197 COVID-19 patients in hospitals outside of intensive care.

About two-thirds of the latest cases were in the Greater Toronto Area, including 136 in Toronto, 113 in Peel Region, 63 in York Region, 55 in Hamilton, 25 in Durham Region and 19 in Halton Region.

Elsewhere in Ontario, Windsor-Essex had 58 cases and Middlesex-London had 39 cases.

Niagara reported 17 new cases yesterday, with five people in hospital.

There were also another two deaths reported.