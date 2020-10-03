653 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario; ten new cases in Niagara

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 653 new cases of COVID-19.

84 of those new cases are in Toronto, with 104 in Peel, and 97 in Ottawa.

46,254 tests were completed in the last day, with 91,322 still under investigation.

To see the full data from Ontario's Ministry of Health, click here.

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed ten more cases of COVID-19 today.

Right now Niagara has 109 active cases of COVID-19 and eight active outbreaks.

To see Niagara's data, click here.