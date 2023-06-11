$66,200 OTF grant helps at-risk kids through the magic of horses

Local MPP Sam Oosterhoff was at the Horse Sense for Kids Wild West Day fundraising event to open the non-profit charity’s Discovery Centre.

The Centre was partly made possible thanks to a $66,200 Capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

"A big congratulations to Horse Sense for Kids in Fenwick on being awarded this substantial grant! It is great to see worthy organizations such as Horse Sense for Kids be supported as they provide programs and support for kids in our communities, and strengthen the social fabric of our region and province,” said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

The funding allowed the renovation and repairing of the Horse Discovery Centre’s insulation, lighting, and electrical systems.

Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director of Horse Sense For Kids, and her husband Rob own BnR riding stable and started the non-profit Horse Sense for Kids in 2019 when they recognized the urgent need for quality afterschool programs to keep young people safe and out of trouble.

They work with organizations like Pathstone Mental Health, Family and Children Services, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and the District School Board of Niagara.

For more information, visit www.horsesenseforkids.ca