66 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's data says 71 more cases are considered resolved, and 15 people have died.

To date, 276 people in Niagara have died.

Niagara currently has 1,487 active cases of COVID-19, with 546 in St. Catharines.

One new outbreak has been declared, bringing the number of active outbreaks to 51.

