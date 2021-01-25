66 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19.
Today's data says 71 more cases are considered resolved, and 15 people have died.
To date, 276 people in Niagara have died.
Niagara currently has 1,487 active cases of COVID-19, with 546 in St. Catharines.
One new outbreak has been declared, bringing the number of active outbreaks to 51.
