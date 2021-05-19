66 new COVID cases in Niagara as we head towards 50% of residents receiving one vaccine dose

Niagara is reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases today.

It is a slight increase from yesterday's 47 cases, Monday's 42, and Sunday's 54.

The region's average of new daily cases is now around 63 when you look at this last week's numbers.

No new deaths were announced today, leaving our death toll at 401.

235,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Niagara, meaning 46% of residents have received one dose.

3% of Niagara residents have received two doses.

52 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, 23 of those are in the ICU.