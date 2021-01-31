67 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara on Sunday
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
311 in Niagara have died.
128 more cases are considered resolved.
Right now, Niagara has 1,156 active cases of COVID-19, and 43 active outbreaks.
