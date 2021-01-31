iHeartRadio
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara on Sunday

iStock-1217962206

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

311 in Niagara have died.

128 more cases are considered resolved.

Right now, Niagara has 1,156 active cases of COVID-19, and 43 active outbreaks. 

To see the full data from the region, click here.

