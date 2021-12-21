67 new COVID cases, one new death and 23 people in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases today, and one additional death from the virus.

The death toll now sits at 445.

There are 762 active cases across the region.

23 people are being treated in hospital, and seven of those patients are being cared for in the ICU.

15 of the patients are unvaccinated, while eight have received two doses.

6400 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.