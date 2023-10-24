67-year-old Thorold man killed, 25-year-old arrested in Niagara Falls crash

A 67-year-old Thorold man has lost his life in a crash in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Police were first called to the two-vehicle crash at 8:09 a.m. on Beaverdams Road between Beechwood and Garner.

Police believe a white 2009 Mercedes-Benz C350 was travelling on Beaverdams Road and a beige 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling the other way when the collision happened.

The driver of the Camry, a 67-year-old man from Thorold suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was impaired by alcohol, and she is facing charges.

She did not sustain any injuries that required hospitalization.

25-year-old Zoey Anne Marie Hughes of Niagara Falls is charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Exceed Blood Alcohol Concentration.



She remains in police custody pending a bail hearing later today.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206 with any relevant information.