68,000 COVID vaccine bookings were made in Ontario by 10 a.m. for kids aged five to 11

More than 68,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked by 10 a.m. Tuesday for Ontario kids aged five to 11.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford shared the figure on Twitter.

Families could book vaccine appointments for kids in that age group starting this morning at 8 a.m., though some parents said the provincial booking portal opened slightly earlier.

The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.

Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.

