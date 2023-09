A huge jackpot is available tonight.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says its Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize will reach $68 million for the first time in history.

A winner is guaranteed since there is just one ball remaining for the draw.

The anticipated draw comes months after a $70 million Lotto Max ticket expired becoming the biggest unclaimed ticket in Canadian history.

A $42 million ticket sold in Niagara Falls was won on June 14.