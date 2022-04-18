69 new COVID10 cases in Niagara, 2000 active cases, 29 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases today.

231 new cases were also reported Saturday and Sunday in the region.

Health officials say the true number of cases is at least ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.

The number of active cases sits at 1998.

The death toll sits at 530.

At last check, Niagara Health reported 29 patients being treated for COVID in hospital, with 5 in the ICU.

Ontario is reporting 1,301 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 202 patients in intensive care.



But the province says more than 10 per cent of hospitals didn't provide data on COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend, as is often the case.