69 yr old St. Catharines man arrested after guns, cash and drugs found in home near Court and Church
Police have arrested a 69 yr old St. Catharines man on a number of drug and firearm offences.
Officers started investigating a suspect who allegedly was in possession of firearms at a home in the area of Church Street and Court Street in St. Catharines.
On February 10th, the suspect was stopped driving in Fort Erie, which led to his arrest and the seizure of ammunition and drugs.
On February 16th, a search warrant was executed at the home in St. Catharines, where guns, ammunition, cash, and drugs were discovered.
The estimated street value is over $600,000.
69 yr old Robert William Buchanan of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with a long list of charges.
