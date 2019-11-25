6th candidate enters Liberal leadership race
A sixth candidate has entered the Ontario Liberal leadership race just ahead of this afternoon's deadline for registration.
Ottawa-based lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth joins former cabinet ministers Steven Del Duca, Michael Coteau and Mitzie Hunter and two former Liberal party election candidates in the race.
Interim Liberal leader John Fraser says the race is starting to take shape ahead of the leadership contest set for March.
Fraser says the winner will have to continue the difficult work of rebuilding the Ontario Liberal Party's grassroots and fundraising following the worst election defeat in its history last year.
