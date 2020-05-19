7,100 lbs of food donated during Village of Hope food drive

West Niagara really showed their spirit this weekend, donating 7,100 pounds of food for the Village of Hope.

The donations were collected from the Vineland-Jordan area on Saturday, including an additional $10,000 in cash.

Village of Hope officials say they are seeing a 40 percent increase in new families and seniors reaching out for help.

They say many of the newcomers are facing food insecurity for the first time.

The next food drive is set for June 27th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the former Jordan Public School.