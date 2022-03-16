7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake struck 36 miles below the sea on Wednesday evening.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a 3-foot sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already the Fukushima nuclear plant said workers are checking for any possible damage.