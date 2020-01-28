7.7 earthquake hits off coast of Jamaica
There has been an earthquake off the coast of Jamaica.
The magnitude 7.7 quake struck off this afternoon about 70 miles northwest of the coastal town of Lucea.
It was felt at the U.S. base in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
We are waiting for more details.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines