7 cases of E. coli traced to Valen's Lake Conservation Area in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is responding to an E. coli outbreak at Valens Lake Conservation Area.

There have been seven confirmed cases of E. coli related to the area, with one of the cases being a Hamilton resident.

The confirmed cases are mainly in individuals under the age of 12.

E. coli is transmitted to a person most commonly through consumption of contaminated food or water.

Residents who have visited Valens Lake Conservation Area since August 12, 2020 and are concerned about possible E. coli illness should contact their primary care physician.

Residents with questions about health risks related to E. coli may call the Public Health Infectious Disease Program 905-546-2063.

The beach at Valens Lake Conservation Area was closed earlier today to mitigate any further exposure to the bacteria at this location.

Visitors to Valens should not swim or submerge themselves in the water.

If consumed, E. coli bacteria can cause serious illness. Common symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and cramps.

