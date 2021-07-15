7 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara Thursday, with four people being treated in hospital

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

That's the highest number of daily cases detected in the region in the past four days.

Two additional deaths were also made public by Niagara Public Health.

4500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, with 558,000 doses administered in total.

48.8% of residents have received both doses.

Four people remain in hospital being treated for the virus, with one in the ICU.