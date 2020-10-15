7 new cases of COVID in Niagara Thursday
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara today.
The number of active cases sits at 85 and the number of outbreaks has dropped to four - all in long-term care homes.
Click here to see which homes are impacted.
A new death was reported yesterday, bringing the total number to 66.
Ontario is reporting 783 new COVID-19 cases today.
The bulk of those are in Toronto and Peel Region.
The province is also reporting another five COVID-related deaths.
