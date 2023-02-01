7 Niagara restaurants make list of Canada's top 100 romantic places to dine

Seven restaurants in Niagara have made a list of Canada's most romantic places to dine.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, OpenTable has released its 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2023.

46 are in Ontario, 20 in British Columbia, 16 in Alberta, 14 in Quebec and four in Atlantic Canada.

Niagara locations that made the list include Cafe Amore and Valley Restaurant in St. Catharines, Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards, The Drawing Room at The Prince of Wales Hotel, and Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Also on the list are Remingtons of Niagara, and Table Rock House Restaurant - both in Niagara Falls.

Its survey also found that 72% of Ontario residents will be celebrating Valentines Day and are enthusiastic about splurging on local restaurants by planning to spend over $41 per person.