7 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara
Seven people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
Niagara Police laid the charges between March 6th-12th.
The police force publicly releases the names of those charged in an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Aiden A. MCGARVEY, 26yrs, St. Catharines
Fred TUFFORD, 54yrs, St. Catharines
Kenneth R. WEBB, 49yrs, Dunnville
Shan SINGH, 28yrs, Welland
Joseph I. ROCHEFORT, 47yrs, Welland
Timothy STAFFORD, 35yrs, St. Catharines
Holden Q. ALBANO, 20yrs, Welland
