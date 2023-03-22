7 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving between March 13th and the 19th.
Seven people were charged and they are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Paul M. WISNOSKI, 45yrs, Macedon, NY
Elisha E. READ, 35yrs, Welland
Larry J. BOUTIN, 44yrs, Welland
Brenda L. JENCKES, 62yrs, Thorold
Silas J. ELLIOTT, 24yrs, St. Catharines
Michele E. BROWN, 58yrs, Welland
Mark V. DENNIS, 44yrs, St. Catharines
