7 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving between March 13th and the 19th.

Seven people were charged and they are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Paul M. WISNOSKI, 45yrs, Macedon, NY

Elisha E. READ, 35yrs, Welland

Larry J. BOUTIN, 44yrs, Welland

Brenda L. JENCKES, 62yrs, Thorold

Silas J. ELLIOTT, 24yrs, St. Catharines

Michele E. BROWN, 58yrs, Welland

Mark V. DENNIS, 44yrs, St. Catharines