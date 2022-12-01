7 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police charged seven people with impaired driving between November 21st - 27th.

Police release the names of those charged with the crime in an effort to bring attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Tyler M. KROES-BURN, 35yrs, Welland

Jeffrey F. HAMLYN, 41yrs, St. John’s, Newfoundland

Cheryl L. BARRY, 66yrs, Niagara Falls

Kristin R. SMITH, 44yrs, West Lincoln

Denis P. DESJARDINS, 31yrs, Welland

Brandon KEENAN, 39yrs, St. Catharines

Yousef N. ALI, 24yrs, St. Catharines