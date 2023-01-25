7 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Seven people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between January 16th and January 22nd, 2023.

In addition to being charged, the accused are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Cheryl A. DELLAVALLE, 64yrs, Niagara Falls

Guy M. HARBEC, 64yrs, Fort Erie

Austin F. CRAFTCHICK, 25yrs, Port Colborne

James R. LEROUX, 37yrs, Hamilton

Ronald L. TELLIER, 42yrs, Niagara Falls

Jeanette C. TREMBLAY, 28yrs, Welland

Owen J. BLAKE, 24yrs, Thorold

The public is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Traffic Safety Hotline or Crime Stoppers to report those who are driving in contravention of the suspension.