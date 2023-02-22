7 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Seven people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of those charged between Feb. 13th to Feb. 19th.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Melissa A. MCGILVERY, 43yrs, Niagara Falls

Andrew C. ADAMS, 59yrs, St. Catharines

Benjamin J. BORSELLINO, 43yrs, Hamilton

Andrew J. DANELUIK, 27yrs, Niagara Falls

Joshua M. MOSHER, 19yrs, St. Catharines

Americo S. ESTAY QUEZADA, 39yrs, St. Catharines

Brandon STEWART, 40yrs, Port Colborne