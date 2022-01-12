7 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara between Jan. 3-9

Seven people were charged with impaired driving in Niagara between January 3rd - 9th, 2022

Niagara Regional Police release the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region to deter the crime.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Ihor O. BRODA, 44yrs, Welland

Brian M. SNYDER, 45yrs, Kenmore, NY

James. W. CARRIER, 66yrs, Niagara Falls

Robert A. HARDER, 56yrs, Lincoln

Adebis T. ADEOYE, 34yrs, Niagara Falls

Brandon DONNELLY, 31yrs, Niagara Falls

Brittany I. WHITE, 30yrs, Thorold