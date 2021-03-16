7 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara between March 8-14th
Seven people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
The NRPS releasing the latest list of those charged between March 8-14th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Michelle TETU, 23 years, No Fixed Abode
Tammy LANGILLE, 46 years, Welland
Bonnie NADJIWAN, 22 years, Thorold
Milan CLETEUS PIOUS, 22 years, St. Catharines
Giulio Rocco CIFANI, 24 years, Welland
Trevor JOHNSTON, 32 years, Niagara Falls
Catherine MCMILLAN, 22 years, St. Catharines
