7 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara between March 8-14th

Seven people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

The NRPS releasing the latest list of those charged between March 8-14th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Michelle TETU, 23 years, No Fixed Abode

Tammy LANGILLE, 46 years, Welland

Bonnie NADJIWAN, 22 years, Thorold

Milan CLETEUS PIOUS, 22 years, St. Catharines

Giulio Rocco CIFANI, 24 years, Welland

Trevor JOHNSTON, 32 years, Niagara Falls

Catherine MCMILLAN, 22 years, St. Catharines

