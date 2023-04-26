7 people facing impaired driving charges: Niagara Police

7 people are facing impaired driving charges as Niagara Police release the latest list of drivers charged.

The charges were laid between April 17th to April 23rd 2023.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Christian R. SIMMONS, 20yrs, Niagara Falls

Andrea M. BROWN, 38yrs, St. Catharines

Shaunak P. GOKHALE, 25yrs, St. Catharines

Jeffin JOSE, 26yrs, Niagara Falls

Chelsea L. MACLEAN, 36yrs, Cayuga

Shane R. HANNIGAN-LOURIE, 22yrs, St. Catharines

Dean G. CECCONI, 53yrs, Vaughan