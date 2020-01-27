7 people facing impaired driving charges over last week

Seven people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between January 20-26th.

All drivers facing charges are from Niagara, except for one American.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Thomas G. DUSSOME 23 years, St. Catharines

Rocco L. G. GOBBI 29 years, Welland

Gregory D. THORN 53 years, Pelham

Jesse J. LORENZ 22 years, Fort Erie

Cassidy N. STRAUSS 23 years, Tonawanda NY

Jennifer L. POIRIER 35 years, Welland

Boris IDUHORIMBERE 23 years, Welland

The Niagara Regional Police Service is committed to reducing impaired driving offences through education and the apprehension of offenders through enforcement programs like R.I.D.E. Impaired driving is still the leading cause of criminal deaths in Canada and destroys thousands of lives every year.