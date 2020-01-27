7 people facing impaired driving charges over last week
Seven people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between January 20-26th.
All drivers facing charges are from Niagara, except for one American.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Thomas G. DUSSOME 23 years, St. Catharines
Rocco L. G. GOBBI 29 years, Welland
Gregory D. THORN 53 years, Pelham
Jesse J. LORENZ 22 years, Fort Erie
Cassidy N. STRAUSS 23 years, Tonawanda NY
Jennifer L. POIRIER 35 years, Welland
Boris IDUHORIMBERE 23 years, Welland
The Niagara Regional Police Service is committed to reducing impaired driving offences through education and the apprehension of offenders through enforcement programs like R.I.D.E. Impaired driving is still the leading cause of criminal deaths in Canada and destroys thousands of lives every year.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines