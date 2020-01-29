7 year old Hamilton shooting victim still in hospital

Hamilton police say a 7 year old boy shot last week at a Gordon Street residence is still recovering in hospital.

The boy was injured after multiple shots were fired into the house from the rear yard on the night of January 23rd.

Police continue to appeal for information about the shooting.

They say after firing the gun, the suspect fled into a waiting vehicle, described as a light coloured four door sedan.

Police say while the family has been cooperating with the investigation, there has been varying degrees of cooperation from the other individuals in the residence at the time.

Police believe there are people who know what happened and encourage those individuals to come forward.