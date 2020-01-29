iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

7 year old Hamilton shooting victim still in hospital

CKTB-News- 7 Year old shot

Hamilton police say a 7 year old boy shot last week at a Gordon Street residence is still recovering in hospital.

The boy was injured after multiple shots were fired into the house from the rear yard on the night of January 23rd.

Police continue to appeal for information about the shooting.

They say after firing the gun, the suspect fled into a waiting vehicle, described as a light coloured four door sedan.

Police say while the family has been cooperating with the investigation, there has been varying degrees of cooperation from the other individuals in the residence at the time.

Police believe there are people who know what happened and encourage those individuals to come forward.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM JAN 31ST

    Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes

     

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM JAN 31ST

    Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV

    The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?

    Every handle in your house is...

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM JAN 31ST

    Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning

    Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week

    Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part 

    Rick McGhie