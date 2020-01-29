7 year old Hamilton shooting victim still in hospital
Hamilton police say a 7 year old boy shot last week at a Gordon Street residence is still recovering in hospital.
The boy was injured after multiple shots were fired into the house from the rear yard on the night of January 23rd.
Police continue to appeal for information about the shooting.
They say after firing the gun, the suspect fled into a waiting vehicle, described as a light coloured four door sedan.
Police say while the family has been cooperating with the investigation, there has been varying degrees of cooperation from the other individuals in the residence at the time.
Police believe there are people who know what happened and encourage those individuals to come forward.
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie