iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

7 yr old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued this morning

opp

Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a little girl from Bayfield.

The provincial alert went out at 10:45 a.m.

OPP reporting the girl was found safe just before 11:30 a.m.


 

Considerate
Considerate_300x100

Latest Audio