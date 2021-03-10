7 yr old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued this morning
Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a little girl from Bayfield.
The provincial alert went out at 10:45 a.m.
OPP reporting the girl was found safe just before 11:30 a.m.
