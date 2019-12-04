70,000 patients hurt while receiving care at Ontario's hospitals each year: AG Report

Ontario's auditor general says nearly 70-thousand patients are injured while receiving care in Ontario's hospitals each year and called for immediate government action to help reduce that number.

The findings come in Bonnie Lysyk's annual report, released today at Ontario's legislature.

Lysyk says her team's audits of acute-care centres found that six in every 100 patients treated and discharged from provincial hospitals were harmed during care.

She says each year, Ontario hospitals discharge a million people.

Of those about 67-thousand suffered some kind of harm during their hospital stay.

The audit found hospitals are currently not required to report so-called ``never-events,'' such as leaving a foreign object inside a patient, to the Ministry of Health.

Lysyk says her team visited six of the 13 hospitals that track ``never-events'', and found 214 such incidents had occurred since 2015.