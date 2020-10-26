70 year old sent to hospital in Fort Erie robbery

Police in Fort Erie are on the lookout for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Police say the pair, one armed with a BB gun and the other with a silver pipe entered a trailer on Dunlop Street Saturday morning around 6:30 and assaulted and robbed the occupant of some cash.

The two suspects ran from the scene towards the area of Dunlop Street and Wood Street where it is believed they fled in a vehicle.

The male victim in his 70s, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects are described as follows:



Suspect #1 (armed with Pellet gun)

•Male white

•40 years

•6' feet tall

•250-300 lbs., heavy set build

•Black mask with eyes and mouth cutouts

•Black winter jacket with yellow stripes on the side

Suspect #2 (armed with a silver pipe)

•Male white

•40 years

•6' feet tall

•250-300 lbs., heavy set build

•Black mask with eyes and mouth cutouts

•Black spring jacket

Anyone who may have information about this robbery is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9339.