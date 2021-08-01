700 vehicles stopped in RIDE programs in St. Catharines and Welland this long weekend

Police officers were busy in Niagara this long holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers.

On Saturday, July 31st, Niagara Regional Police Service stopped approximately 700 vehicles to check for alcohol or drug consumption at RIDE spot checks in Welland and St. Catharines.

In total, 24 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

One of the drivers had their licence suspended for a period of three days.

In addition to the roadside suspension, one other driver was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended licence.

Several tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic related offences.