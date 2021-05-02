71 yr old woman hit by car in Grimsby left with life threatening injuries

A 71 yr old woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Grimsby.

It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4 o'clock in the area of Main Street East and Nelles Road South.

Police say the 71 year old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a blue Dodge Charger being driven by a 57 yr old woman.

The 71 year old female pedestrian was transported to an out of region hospital with life threatening injuries.

The 57 year old female did not sustain any physical injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information or anyone with video surveillance in the area are asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009265