72 year old retired Niagara Falls man wins $50,000

A 72 year old retired Niagara Falls man has an extra $50,000 to spend during his golden years.

Joseph Eskenazi picked the winning DAILY KENO 7 numbers to win $50,000 in the July 6, 2021, MIDDAY draw.

He says he likes to play the lottery weekly.

“When I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and saw they matched my numbers, I couldn’t believe it!”

The father and grandfather said he shared the good news with his son and daughter.

“I’m going to celebrate a little,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines.