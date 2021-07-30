iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

72 year old retired Niagara Falls man wins $50,000

nf lotto

A 72 year old retired Niagara Falls man has an extra $50,000 to spend during his golden years.

Joseph Eskenazi picked the winning DAILY KENO 7 numbers to win $50,000 in the July 6, 2021, MIDDAY draw. 

He says he likes to play the lottery weekly. 

“When I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and saw they matched my numbers, I couldn’t believe it!” 

The father and grandfather said he shared the good news with his son and daughter. 

“I’m going to celebrate a little,” he concluded. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines. 

 

12

Latest Audio