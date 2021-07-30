72 year old retired Niagara Falls man wins $50,000
A 72 year old retired Niagara Falls man has an extra $50,000 to spend during his golden years.
Joseph Eskenazi picked the winning DAILY KENO 7 numbers to win $50,000 in the July 6, 2021, MIDDAY draw.
He says he likes to play the lottery weekly.
“When I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and saw they matched my numbers, I couldn’t believe it!”
The father and grandfather said he shared the good news with his son and daughter.
“I’m going to celebrate a little,” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines.
-
-
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV News Channel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Jungle Cruise (theatres and on Disney+ with premier access) *The Green Knight (in theatres) *The Exchange (theatres and across digital platforms) *For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close (VOD/Digital)