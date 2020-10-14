721 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 721 new cases of COVID-19.
There are also 783 more resolved cases of the virus, and no new deaths.
270 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 170 new cases in Peel, and 79 in York Region.
231 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 64 in ICU, and 35 in ICU on ventilators.
32,206 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 26,558 still under investigation.
