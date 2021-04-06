73 new COVID cases, 800 active cases, and 16 in hospital in Niagara

73 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Niagara today.

There are now 800 active cases across the region, with 31 outbreaks being tracked by public health.

There are 350 confirmed variant cases in Niagara.

3300 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hrs, bringing the total amount of doses administered to over 88,000.

Pharmacies starting receiving the vaccine yesterday, and have already given out 630 doses.

16 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.