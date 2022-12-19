73-year-old condo shooting suspect lived in building, used semi automatic handgun

Ontario's police watchdog says a man suspected of killing five people at a Toronto-area condo used a semi-automatic handgun, and police found the victims in multiple units on different floors.

A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit says the suspected gunman was a 73-year-old resident of the condo building in Vaughan, Ont.

The man was shot dead by a York Regional Police officer as authorities responded to the shooting on Sunday night.

A source close to the investigation, who was not authorized to speak publicly, has identified the suspected gunman as Francesco Villi.

Police said their investigation is active and ongoing, while the SIU said six investigators, including two in forensics, have been assigned to probe the police response.

About 15 police cars and a large forensic identification truck remained outside the highrise Monday morning. The main entrance to the building was taped off.

