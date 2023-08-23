73-year-old cyclist falls 75-feet down escarpment by Niagara River

A 73-year-old cyclist has been rescued after falling 75 feet down the escarpment by the Niagara River.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, emergency services were called to the Niagara River Parkway regarding a man losing control of an e-bike.

The man rode off the recreation path, and over the edge of the escarpment.

A member of the High Angle River Team rescused him 75 feet down the escarpment next to the Niagara River.

He was then transported to Queenston Heights Park where he was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital.

The bicycle was later located another 30 feet down the hill and was recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.