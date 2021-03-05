73 yr old Fort Erie grandpa wins $1M in lotto, plans to buy an RV

A 73 year old grandfather in Fort Erie has won the guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the February 24th LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Alfred C., a father of two and grandfather of four, said he was pretty calm after discovering his big win.

“Everyone has been more excited than me,” he laughed.

Alfred said he called his wife to tell her about his win, but she didn’t believe him, so he passed the phone to the retailer.

“She said, ‘Your husband just won a million dollars!’ And then my wife started crying.”

Plans for his windfall include helping his grandkids and purchasing a new RV.

The winning ticket was purchased at Flying J on Pettit Road in Fort Erie.



