74 new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara today as 19 people remain in hospital
Niagara is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases today.
The number of active cases has ballooned to 750, with 174 in St. Catharines, 140 in Niagara Falls, and Welland with 63.
19 people are being treated in hospital, and five of those patients are being cared for in the ICU.
Some Niagara residents were able to book their COVID-19 booster shot today as eligibility opened up to anyone aged 18 and older, but others had a hard time finding an available appointment.
Niagara Public Health says all adult appointments have now been booked.
-
AM Roundtable - Chris Richard and Ruth UnrauAM Roundtable - Chris Richard and Ruth Unrau
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 20We may hit record numbers of Omicron cases in Ontario in the next few days. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
view from the drive thru - standing up to Chinaview from the drive thru - standing up to China