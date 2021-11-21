741 new cases of COVID, 3 additional deaths, 135 in ICU in Ontario

Ontario is reporting more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

741 new infections were announced today, up from 728 yesterday, and 666 one week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections is now 645, up from 635 on Saturday and 563 last Sunday.

The provincewide positivity rate now sits at 2.6 per cent, down slightly from 2.7 per cent last Sunday.

There are 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

This number includes nearly a dozen patients who were transferred from Saskatchewan to Ontario hospitals.

Three additonal deaths were also reported today.