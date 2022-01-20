75 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ontario today

Ontario is reporting another 75 COVID-19 related deaths today.

The province says there are currently 4,061 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, and 594 patients in the ICU.

Of those hospitalized patients, 55 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 45 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about COVID restrictions at 11:30 a.m.

Niagara is treating 104 COVID-19 patients in hospital today.

While 153 patients are testing positive for the virus, 104 are in hospital primarily due to COVID.

One new COVID death was reported in Niagara yesterday, bringing the death toll to 458.