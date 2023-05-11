75 new highly-skilled jobs coming to Beamsville with company set to build factory

Lincoln is out with some positive economic news.

Town officials are welcoming Applied Modern System Integration (AMSI) Inc. to the community as it starts to develop a brand new 62,000 sq ft manufacturing facility on Bartlett Road in Beamsville.

The new facility is being developed on an eight-acre parcel of land, just south of Lincoln’s Town Hall.

75 new jobs are expected to be created.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Applied Modern System Integration on behalf of Council and the Lincoln community,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “AMSI will be a great addition to our business community. Their innovative products will help many of the key sectors in Lincoln and across the country meet their business needs.”

“This is a win for Lincoln’s local economy, especially for our industrial sector, and translates to more highly skilled jobs for community members and increased tax revenues,” said JD Pachereva, Chair of the Town’s Economic Development and Planning Committee.