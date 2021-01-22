75 new jobs coming to Beamsville hand hygiene company

The province is kicking in $2 million dollars to help a Niagara manufacturing company expand its operation.

The investment comes from the Ontario Together Fund and is expected to create 75 new jobs and retain 96 positions at Ophardt Hygiene Technologies in Beamsville.

The company makes soap and sanitizer dispensers.

"It's great to see how our province's manufacturing sector continues to step up and respond with made-in-Ontario solutions in our fight against COVID-19 and create jobs at the same time," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

The company will increase production to 300,000 dispensers and one million dispenser drive modules per year in Ontario.

OPHARDT, a global manufacturer of dispensers of soap, sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper, is investing $7 million in this project, which includes purchasing molding, automation and bottle making equipment.

Through the Ontario Together Fund, the government is delivering targeted investments that will increase the province's stockpile of made-in-Ontario products and PPE.

Since its launch, the Ontario Together web portal has received more than 30,000 submissions that have resulted in more than 19,000 emergency supply leads.

