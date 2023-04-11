75-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man facing impaired driving charge after vehicle found in ditch
A 75-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash early Monday morning.
A Niagara Parks Police officer found a vehicle in a ditch at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Niagara Stone Road and Concession Road 4 in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The officer then saw a woman outside of the vehicle, asking for help, while a man was in the driver's seat.
The officer asked the driver for a breath sample and the driver failed.
Police then laid impaired driving charges against the 75-year-old man.
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley discusses his State of the Region address
Niagara's Regional Chair issued the 'State of the Region' address today at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.
Jim Bradley telling the crowd the challenges the Region is facing and plans to move forward.
