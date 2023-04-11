75-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man facing impaired driving charge after vehicle found in ditch

A 75-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash early Monday morning.

A Niagara Parks Police officer found a vehicle in a ditch at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Niagara Stone Road and Concession Road 4 in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The officer then saw a woman outside of the vehicle, asking for help, while a man was in the driver's seat.

The officer asked the driver for a breath sample and the driver failed.

Police then laid impaired driving charges against the 75-year-old man.