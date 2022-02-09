Niagara Police say a 76 year old from Niagara Falls has been scammed out of $11,000.

Police say it all started when the woman received a call from a man that said "Hi Grandmas" and that sounded like her family.

The caller then told her that he had been arrested because a friend had drugs in his car.

He went on to say that he needed $12,000 to be released from jail.

The woman withdrew all the money she had ($11,000) and called the number she was given.

Shortly thereafter, a man showed up at her home and collected the money.

The man is described as white, 25-30 years old, roughly 5'10", with a thin build, and was wearing a white long jacket.

Detectives say they are investigating 11 similar incidents that have occurred in Niagara since February 2.

To date victims have had more than $70,000 stolen.

An additional $24,000 involved attempts where the victims realized it was a scam and didn't send money.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009076.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Niagara Police giving out these safety tips:

Never confirm any personal information over the phone.

Always verify who is calling.

Don't be pressured. Stop. Take some time to process what you have been told, to see if it makes sense.

Ask a trusted friend or family member for their opinion.

If you're in doubt, call your local police service.