77 storey condo building approved in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls has given a green light to a massive condo building.

City council approving amendments to their official plan to permit a new 77 storey project at the corner of Robinson Street and Allendale Avenue.

City staff did not support the changes citing that the building is above the 30-storey maximum for the area.

They also voiced concern regarding wind, shadow and the number of parking spaces included in the plan.

Council still approved the development with a few conditions.

The developer is expected to set aside 20 units for “attainable” housing that is aimed at those with incomes of $80,000 a year.

The building will also need to include green initiatives, a storm water management plan, and plant 50 more trees.

The developer must also obtain updated pedestrian, wind, and shadow studies.

The proposal includes 713 parking spots but the developer says they have the right to lease nearby land that would allow for an additional 300 parking spaces.